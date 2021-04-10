Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of HomeStreet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $536,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,530.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh bought 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.42. The company has a market cap of $931.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

HMST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

