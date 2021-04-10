Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $1.11 Million in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,557 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at $431,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 358.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 240,144 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 187,752 shares in the last quarter.

BVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.91. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $236.06 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

