Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Raymond James issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$550.00 million for the quarter.
Cameco stock opened at C$21.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The firm has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -161.04. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$11.84 and a twelve month high of C$24.57.
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.
