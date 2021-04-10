Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Raymond James issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$550.00 million for the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital upped their target price on Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cfra increased their price objective on Cameco from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cameco from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.72.

Cameco stock opened at C$21.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The firm has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -161.04. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$11.84 and a twelve month high of C$24.57.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.