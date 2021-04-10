Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average of $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $44.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

