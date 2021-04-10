CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

CAIXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of CaixaBank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of CaixaBank stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

