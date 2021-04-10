Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent gas exploration company. Its acreage in Marcellus shale play poise it for major growth potential. Cabot continues to improve upon its industry-leading cost structure. Driven by operational efficiencies, the company was able to reduce its 2020 all-in operating expense. It is committed to returning more than half of its free cash flow to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. However, being a natural gas weighted company, Cabot continues to reel under the effects of the commodity price struggles. Cabot’s average realized natural gas price fell 28.3% y/y to $1.64 per Mcf in 2020. In another setback, Cabot’s Constitution Pipeline, struggling with lawsuits and water permits was eventually cancelled. Hence, the natural gas producer warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COG. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a buy rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.12.

NYSE:COG opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $66,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,962 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $979,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.