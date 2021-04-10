Bytom Price Tops $0.18 (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $260.70 million and $91.90 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.52 or 0.00383351 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000934 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002301 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,668,897,488 coins and its circulating supply is 1,421,612,557 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.