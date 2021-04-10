Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,636.25 ($21.38).

Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 2,044 ($26.70) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £8.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 400.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,939.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,740.36. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a one year high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other news, insider Debra L. Lee acquired 520 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, for a total transaction of £8,970 ($11,719.36). Also, insider Julie Brown sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total transaction of £32,572.80 ($42,556.57).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

