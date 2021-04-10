BTR Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,775 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.29. 2,152,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.68.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

