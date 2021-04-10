BTR Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $822,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 31,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,578,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,005. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

