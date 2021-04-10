Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

BRO stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $47.83. 788,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 606,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 198,700 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 959,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $2,508,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

