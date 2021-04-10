Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) versus Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Financial Contrast

Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) and Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Property REIT and Ares Commercial Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.41%. Given Ares Commercial Real Estate’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ares Commercial Real Estate is more favorable than Brookfield Property REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property REIT and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property REIT 12.55% 8.77% 1.20% Ares Commercial Real Estate 17.03% 8.92% 2.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Property REIT and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property REIT $1.56 billion 0.44 $432.88 million N/A N/A Ares Commercial Real Estate $114.78 million 4.05 $36.99 million $1.34 10.37

Brookfield Property REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield Property REIT has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brookfield Property REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 98.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Property REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats Brookfield Property REIT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC operates as the manager of the company. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.