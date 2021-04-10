Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 517,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,476 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.32% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth $199,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BPYU opened at $17.92 on Friday. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.333 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

