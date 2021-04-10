Brokerages Set Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) PT at $16.00

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

ROYMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Peel Hunt started coverage on Royal Mail in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of Royal Mail stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.75. 2,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.89.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

