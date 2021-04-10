Brokerages Set Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Price Target at €88.53

Shares of Puma Se (ETR:PUM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €90.16 ($106.07).

PUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €100.20 ($117.88) price target on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

PUM stock opened at €92.30 ($108.59) on Wednesday. Puma has a 1-year low of €47.69 ($56.11) and a 1-year high of €93.44 ($109.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €86.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €84.24.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

