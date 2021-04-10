Brokerages Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Price Target at C$14.55

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.55.

PSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

PSK opened at C$13.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.29. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$7.60 and a one year high of C$14.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$47.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 271.74%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

