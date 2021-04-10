Brokerages Set PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) PT at $17.08

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

PQG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE PQG opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. PQ Group has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PQ Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after buying an additional 48,751 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in PQ Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,518,000 after buying an additional 632,261 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

