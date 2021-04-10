Brokerages Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Price Target at $28.45

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.45.

OMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

OMI opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,424,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,447 shares of company stock worth $1,984,139. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

