Brokerages Set IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Target Price at $21.43

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

IBEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get IBEX alerts:

NASDAQ IBEX traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. 5,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,880. The firm has a market cap of $417.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.