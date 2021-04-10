Brokerages Set Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Price Target at $20.29

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CGEN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Compugen by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Compugen by 9.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $576.10 million, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 2.52. Compugen has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

