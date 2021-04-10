Brokerages Expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Post $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WD-40’s earnings. WD-40 reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow WD-40.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

WD-40 stock traded down $29.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $280.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,078. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.80 and its 200 day moving average is $270.11. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $151.16 and a 52-week high of $333.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WD-40 (WDFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.