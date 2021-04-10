Brokerages Expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. ChannelAdvisor also reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.97 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.54.

In related news, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $291,980.00. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $8,842,128.75. Insiders have sold 390,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,124,648 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 722.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.99.

ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

