Brokerages Expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Truist cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,206,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $186,139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $163,611,000.

Shares of AIRC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 589,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

