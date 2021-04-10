Brokerages Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will report $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Unum Group reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.63. 1,904,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $30.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.