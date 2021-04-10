Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $455.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report sales of $455.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $441.50 million to $463.14 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $771.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.