Brokerages Anticipate Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will announce earnings of $2.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $3.00. Sempra Energy posted earnings per share of $3.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS.

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

SRE opened at $134.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $137.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

