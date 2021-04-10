Brokerages Anticipate Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) to announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. Desjardins lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,157,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,031,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,191 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,386,000 after buying an additional 722,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

PBA traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $29.18. 564,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,699. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.1674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 99.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

