Brokerages Anticipate ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). ORBCOMM reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%.

ORBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their target price on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.29.

Shares of ORBC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 16,670,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,191. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.39. ORBCOMM has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

In other news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,275.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 65,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORBCOMM (ORBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.