Brokerages Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.46 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will announce $16.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.26 billion and the highest is $16.59 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $15.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $68.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.94 billion to $68.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $70.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.50 billion to $71.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $386.23. 1,400,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,921. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $351.48 and a 200 day moving average of $357.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

