Brokerages Anticipate ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.54. ICU Medical reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total value of $2,089,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,223,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,476,390 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $204.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.97. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $170.57 and a 12-month high of $236.51.

ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

