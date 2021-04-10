Brokerages Anticipate Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grubhub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grubhub.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grubhub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $382,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,493.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $75,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,138 shares of company stock valued at $833,241 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the third quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the third quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRUB traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $65.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.63. Grubhub has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $85.53.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

