British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:BTI opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $16,416,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,052,000 after acquiring an additional 427,677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 831.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 206,396 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $7,536,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $2,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

