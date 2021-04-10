British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,570.67 ($46.65).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,786 ($36.40) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,674.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,706.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total value of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87). Also, insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,830 ($36.97) per share, for a total transaction of £299,980 ($391,925.79). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,617 shares of company stock worth $30,043,557.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

