BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.00

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 4221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSIG shares. Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.26%.

In related news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,274,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 168,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after acquiring an additional 50,125 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

