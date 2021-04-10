Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 2,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 543,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $866.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -763.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.46%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $170,341.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $507,741.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

