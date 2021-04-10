Bremer Bank National Association Sells 458 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $194,117,000 after buying an additional 218,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $126,036,000 after buying an additional 109,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,879,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,295 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $89,781,000 after buying an additional 62,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $210.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.07. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.78.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $324,983.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,367. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

