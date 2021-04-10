Bremer Bank National Association Sells 108 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after buying an additional 140,609 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,360,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $116.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.31 and its 200-day moving average is $104.09. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,593 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,704 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.