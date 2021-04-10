Bremer Bank National Association Has $339,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 19,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Medtronic by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 44,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT opened at $122.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.42. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $122.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $164.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.78.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.