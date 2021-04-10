Bremer Bank National Association Acquires New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,961,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after acquiring an additional 513,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $662.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $572.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.46. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.71.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

