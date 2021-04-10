Bounce Token (OLD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $329.00 (BOT)

Bounce Token (OLD) (CURRENCY:BOT) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Bounce Token (OLD) coin can now be bought for approximately $2,785.05 or 0.04699636 BTC on exchanges. Bounce Token (OLD) has a market cap of $34.15 million and approximately $329.00 worth of Bounce Token (OLD) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bounce Token (OLD) has traded down 62.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00053243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00082461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.10 or 0.00619462 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00038997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00031444 BTC.

Bounce Token (OLD) Coin Profile

Bounce Token (OLD) (CRYPTO:BOT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token (OLD)’s total supply is 76,720 coins and its circulating supply is 12,261 coins. Bounce Token (OLD)’s official Twitter account is @bounce_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounce Protocol is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Bounce Token (OLD) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token (OLD) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounce Token (OLD) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounce Token (OLD) using one of the exchanges listed above.

