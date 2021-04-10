Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Boston Scientific registered lower-than-expected fourth-quarter 2020 earnings on a disappointing revenue performance. Not only did earnings and revenues decline year over year but the company also registered strong sequential decline in overall financial performance. Barring MedSurg, organic revenues at each of its core business segments and geographies were down in the reported quarter but the magnitude of this decline was lower than the third-quarter results. The WATCHMAN FLX conversion and LOTUS Edge Recall hurt business significantly. The first-quarter and the full-year 2021 guidance also look dull. Overall, in the past six months, Boston Scientific underperformed its industry. However, Boston Scientific’s MedSurg arm is recovering faster than other core segments. Preventice Solutions purchase is expected to prove strategic.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BSX. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,950 shares of company stock worth $1,787,428. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

