BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.56.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in BorgWarner by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 115,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BorgWarner by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,131,000 after buying an additional 714,884 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in BorgWarner by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.