Boosted Finance (BOOST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.03 Million

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $113,735.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $84.00 or 0.00138594 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00069188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.45 or 0.00299373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.21 or 0.00754356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,464.98 or 0.99761631 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.79 or 0.00720661 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

