BMO Capital Markets Boosts Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to $3.75

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAVVF. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.64.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of AAVVF opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $439.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.51.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.