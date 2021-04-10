B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $543.63

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 543.63 ($7.10) and traded as high as GBX 548.20 ($7.16). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 546.20 ($7.14), with a volume of 1,251,916 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BME shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 492 ($6.43).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 542.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 518.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.91.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

