Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $82,127.00

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $82,127.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 79.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00053388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00081482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.63 or 0.00615381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00030906 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00036568 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

