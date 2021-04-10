BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.23.

BJRI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of BJRI stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,750. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $74,688.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $469,823.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

