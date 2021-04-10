BitRewards Market Capitalization Reaches $171,854.07 (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One BitRewards coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitRewards has a market capitalization of $171,854.07 and $26.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitRewards has traded up 115.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitRewards Coin Profile

BitRewards (CRYPTO:BIT) is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitRewards

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

