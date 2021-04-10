Bitcoin Cash ABC Market Cap Achieves $686.18 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $686.18 million and $13.96 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for $36.95 or 0.00063082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,566.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $639.79 or 0.01092423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $258.56 or 0.00441482 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002373 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

