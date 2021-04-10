Binance USD (BUSD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.62 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and approximately $4.62 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00055022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00087381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.41 or 0.00623636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00040450 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00032196 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

BUSD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 4,911,224,805 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.